Community reacts to Nahomi Rodriguez case

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

The community was rocked last week when remains were found near a canal in Rio Hondo and later confirmed to be those of missing teenager Nahomi Rodriguez. Rodriguez, a San Benito native who went missing from her job at a Harlingen McDonald’s, had been the subject of a nationwide search for more than nine months. Since that search has turned into a homicide investigation, people from all over the Valley are doing their part to help bring any suspect to justice.

In addition to multiple GoFuundMe accounts to help pay for the funeral processions, at least one person is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the capture of Rodriguez’s assailant.

“Somebody somewhere knows something and one phone call can make the difference,” said Castro. “There’s a group of us who have out together this money for anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction.”

As the focus shifts to finding the murderer, many in the community continue to battle with the idea that a young teenager could have her life stolen.

“It is a little scary to know that someone from our community was just taken away from her family,” said 29-year-old Jesus Lopez. “And then when you look at all the facts from the case.. that she was taken from work and just disappeared, that’s scary. It could easily happen to any of us.”

As the Harlingen Police Department continues with their investigation, more details are expected to be provided. For many, however, the available details are more than enough.