Kona Ice to Give Out Free Shaved Ice on Tax Day in San Benito

Special to the News

With Tax Day right around the corner, many of us are reaching into our pockets to pay-off Uncle Sam. To relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline, Kona Ice will be hosting its fourth annual National “Chill Out” Day on Tuesday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The island-inspired truck will be parked at McCoy’s Building Supply, located at 1701 Industrial Way in San Benito, to hand out FREE cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis to all who stop by. The refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation this tax season.

The event is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend.

National “Chill Out” Day is one of the many ways Kona Ice is encouraging the nation to take a step back, relax and enjoy a Kona. National “Chill Out” Day is one small, yet powerful, way the brand hopes to put a smile on people’s faces. Through partnerships with schools, youth sports leagues and other neighborhood organizations, Kona Ice has given back more than $40 million to the communities it serves.