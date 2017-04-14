SBHS High-5 members honored

Special to the News

San Benito High School Class of 2017 Superintendent’s High Five Award recipients include, bottom row, from left, Erika Evelyn Mendez, Ileen Jade Montemayor, Evelyn Prado Serrato, Daniela Isabel Lopez, Angela Rose Nuñez, Yvonne Salinas; middle row, Juan Carlos Sosa Hernandez, Bryan Manzanares, Pricsilla Esquivel, Rene Garcia Jr., Jose Luis Rivera Jr.; and top row, Elizabeth Hernandez-Medina, Christopher Eli Guerrero, and Natali Hernandez. The honored students remained in the top five percent of their class each semester, beginning with their freshman year.