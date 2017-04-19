After another dominating regular season, Lady Hounds prepare for playoffs

For the first time in at least seven years, the Lady ‘Hounds softball team failed to capture a district title. However, that doesn’t mean they weren’t every bit as dominant as we have come to expect. With an overall record of 22-5, including 12-2 in District, San Benito is headed to back to the playoffs, and is riding one of the hottest streaks in the Valley, having won 13 of their last 15 games. On the season, they outscored their opponents by a combined score of 223 to 58.

After their 10-0 thrashing of Harlingen High on Tuesday, the Lady ’Hounds wrapped up another season of less than 5 regular season losses and will finish as one of the top three teams in the district for the tenth straight season.

Even more impressive for the Lady ’Hounds is the last two years of dominance have come with a majority of underclassmen comprising the roster. After only fielding one senior last year, a total of 5 out 17 players are in their last season of eligibility this year.

“I think that really goes to show two things,” said lifelong Lady Hound fan Ernie Estrada. “We have a whole lot of talent in San Benito and that we have another fantastic coach.”

With a few days off before returning to play for the post-season, the Lady ’Hounds are expecting to go on another long playoff run. Playoff schedules will be released later in the week