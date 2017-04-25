A Hero’s Tale: World War II Vet recalls an unforgettable life

By Sierra Flores

Special to the News

Born and raised in San Benito, Enrique Lucio, has always been widely known throughout the city as the jokester and a friend. His service in World War II has also made him a hero to many.

Lucio, now 93 years old, has seen and accomplished much throughout his career as a Private in Combat Operations with Army Air Corps, 4th Combat Cargo Group, 349th Airdrome Squadron, and in the China Burma India Campaign Theater.

During Lucio’s time in Texas, Kentucky, New York, China, and India, he would pass time by talking with his friends or writing home to his cousins, mom, and eight other siblings whom ultimately motivated him to continue working in hopes of supporting them the best as he could. As Lucio has trouble hearing and speaking, his children helped to tell his story.

“He has been a very great father and provider to all of us,” stated Lucio’s daughter, Elida Mendoza.

Lucio, with a big smile on his face, reminisced of stories of meeting new people, making friends, and even of his encounter with an elephant in the roads.

Lucio was honorably discharged in February of 1946, earning him the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Army of Operation Medal, and the Victory Medal with two overseas bars.

Due to his overwhelming accomplishments, December 30th is now not only Lucio’s birthday, but is San Benito’s official “Enrique Lucio Day.”

Lucio has been recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of bone cancer. Although, this has not dampened his spirits as he continues to make jokes and spend his remaining time left with his wife of 62 years, 9 children, 24 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

“He’s very active with the kids and is a great role model for them,” stated Mendoza.

Enrique Lucio is known as a friend, father, husband, and father but will always be remembered as a hero to all.