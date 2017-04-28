Board tables compensation plan, moves forward with search for new Super

By Houston Van Nest

Special to the News

Discussions on San Benito CISD’s 2017-2018 Compensation Plan and Superintendent Search firm went underway Wednesday afternoon, but more time may be needed to analyze these items on the agenda.

Arnold Padilla, a board trustee, congratulated the board and Dr. Adrian Vega, Superintendent of Schools, for the work done to place them in a financial position to consider options but felt that action on the Compensation Plan would be too hasty.

“Frankly I’m not comfortable where we are from the perspective of truly understanding the ramifications of this raise with the budget itself,” Padilla stated, “and I’d like to make a motion that we table this effective indefinitely until the board has the opportunity to take a long look at how this effects both the budget and how the equitable changes are undertaken.”

The motion was seconded by Secretary Michael A. Vargas, and then passed unanimously.

The last item the board discussed before entering a closed meeting was to select and contract a Superintendent Seach firm. The initial vote wasn’t passed, but the board eventually agreed with Joe G. Gonzalez, board trustee, that reaching out to Harlingen School Board’s George McShan to aid in this search would be a good start.

“He’s a good choice,” said Hector G. Leal, board trustee. “He knows the area very well, lot of experience working with us and administrators.”

In 2013, McShan aided the Harlingen School District to find a replacement for Dr. Steve Flores when Flores left the HIISD.