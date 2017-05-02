NJROTC cadets surpass fundraising goals

Special to the News

The San Benito Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) represented San Benito High School and San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy at the 2017 American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event held the La Feria Lions Stadium.

Since the beginning of April, the NJROTC cadets had been collecting donations at the school and in the community. The cadets’ goal was to raise $1,500, but they surpassed their own challenge by raising a total of $2,193. All donations to Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking cancer research, critical patient care services, education and prevention initiatives, and so much more.

Once again, the cadets dedicated their efforts to former NJROTC Instructor Chief Richard Williams, who lost his battle to cancer almost three years ago. Chief Williams’ genuine concern for the cadet’s education and well being as well as his concern for the community of San Benito will never be forgotten.

On behalf of the NJROTC cadets and their instructors, the San Benito NJROTC unit would like to thank the community in supporting this worthy cause.