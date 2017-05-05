Kayak Races a success for the Resaca City

By Sierra Flores

Special to the News

It was a warm and early Saturday morning as over 2,000 spectators and 28 competitors came out to attend the first annual Resaca City Kayak Regatta held at the Heavin Resaca Trail Park. Racers and visitors came from all areas including Austin, Laredo, South Padre Island, and more to be a part of kayak races, great food, and performances throughout the day.

“The extreme heat and strong winds really challenged our organizers and competitors, but we are happy to say not one single accident was reported,” stated Chairmen of the event Alma Ortiz.

The Rotary Club of San Benito was able to host this large event with the support of Rotary Shrimp Fest of South Texas, Bass Pro Shops, and the City of San Benito and funds are anticipated to help benefit San Benito citizens.

“Food and craft vendors contributed greatly to the perception and economic impact on the city of San Benito,” stated Ortiz.



It took the span of months to prepare for this event and over 550 hours donated by volunteers on the day of to help make the event successful. Citizens can look forward to a date being released for the 2nd Annual Kayak Regatta within the next few weeks.

First place winners were rewarded with a kayak and fishing equipment valued at $900, 2nd place received $150 cash, 3rd place received $50, and 4th-6th place were awarded with a 30oz Yeti Rambler.

The official female race winners were as follows; Janeen Bailey won 1st place, Gloria Priestley in 2nd place, and Michelle Barton placed 3rd. The winners for the Men’s division are as follows; Rodrigo Elizondo in 1st place, Emilio Martinez finished in 2nd place, and Rolando Santillan rounded out the winners with a 3rd place finish.