On to the next one… Lady ‘Hounds looking to get back to Sweet 16

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

There has simply been no team in the Valley better than the Lady ’Hounds softball team over the last five years. They’ve been to the State Final Four twice and haven’t lost more than six games in a single season over that time span. Despite switching coaches for the first time in nearly twenty years last season, the Lady ’Hounds seem destined to make it back to prominence this year after thrashing Edinburg Vela in their opening round playoff series.

There are still a number of doubters after San Benito concluded a magical 27-1 regular season in 2016 by getting the boot from PSJA Memorial in Round 1. However, these Lady ’Hounds have displayed a quiet confidence all season that should bode well for the team as they attempt to reach the State tournament once again.

“We have each other’s backs here and that’s what’s really important,” said Head Coach Kristy Leal after their round 1 victory. “The key for us to keep the intensity going as we advance, and that goes for our players and staff alike.”

After winning by a combined score of 23-1 in their first two playoff games, San Benito will travel to Corpus Christi to take on the South San Antonio Bobcats, who are riding in on a 25-3 record and ranked number 10 in the Region, according to MaxPreps.

Game one of the series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. with game 2 scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday. If needed, a third game will be played 30 minutes after the end of game 2.