Viva Las Vegas! Rio Hondo Cheer squads to compete at National event in Nevada

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

The City of Rio Hondo may be one of the smallest in all of Cameron County, but that has not stopped its citizens from achieving some of the greatest honors in sports. From producing one of the few Hispanic athletes to win a starting job in the NFL to their countless numbers of high school athletes earning scholarships every year, to their State ranked softball team, Rio Hondo is no stranger to athletic success. Now, it looks like world class cheer team will have to be added to that list.

After winning first place at the Spring Splash competition at South Padre Island last week, the TYFA Junior Competition Cheer squad departed for Las Vegas this past Thursday to compete in the Battle Royale National Cheer Competition. This comes after the team dominated all year, placing first at the State competition in Corpus Christi and then claiming the top spot at Nationals last December.

The RH TYFA Trio Team also competed at the Spring Splash competition and took home the top prize in their division. The group of three young girls is National Champions as well and will be taking part in the Vegas competition.

Battle Royale competition is a two day contest to name the top cheer teams in the entire United States. The event is put on by Xtreme Spirit Cheer and Dance and the group of girls fund raised to get the money to register for the event.