Hilda Rendon named acting Superintendent

Special to the News

Hilda G. Rendon has been unanimously appointed by the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees to serve as the district’s Acting Superintendent effective Friday, June 9. Trustees appointed Rendon to serve in that capacity during a Special Board Meeting held on the evening of Wednesday, May 24.

“I am very humbled and honored to have been selected as the Acting Superintendent,” she said. “It’s exciting to have been given this great opportunity. Being able to return to where I started my career is extra special!”

Rendon is not new to San Benito CISD being that she is a 1982 San Benito High School graduate and that her career in education first began with San Benito CISD, where she worked as a paraprofessional.

She has experience working for several school districts, and in 2016, Rendon was hired to serve as the district’s Chief Financial Officer. With the approval of new organizational chart presented and approved by Trustees earlier this school year, her title changed to Executive Director of Finance and Operations.

She has 27 years of experience in school finance and was previously employed as the Chief Financial Officer with the Santa Rosa Independent School District since 2009.

Prior to accepting the position in Santa Rosa, she had previously worked with the Rio Hondo Independent School District as an account from 1989 until 2009.

“I have a passion for schools and for children,” she said. “I am grateful that the Board of Trustees placed confidence in me and my abilities to lead the district while the search for a permanent leader continues.”

Rendon explained that she is committed to working with trustees and colleagues to make the district a stronger and more financially stable district.

“We have great employees and great colleagues, and we are thankful for the foundation set forth by our current superintendent, Dr. Adrian Vega,” she said. “I am also thankful for both our former and current board members that assisted with the process of providing pay raises for staff. We will continue making progress in all areas of public education.”

Rendon earned an Associates of Applied Sciences in Accounting from Southmost College in Brownsville in 1989. In 2006, she earned an Associates of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Texas at Brownsville and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Management.

In 2010, she earned a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Texas at Brownsville. She is also received her certification as a Registered Texas School Business Administrator via the Texas Association of School Business Officials. She hopes to continue her studies and eventually earn her Ph.D. in Organizational Management.

Rendon is married to Arturo Rendon, and they have two daughters, Samantha and Alyssa.