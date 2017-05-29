2010 SBHS Graduate pronounced dead in Harlingen crash

News Staff Report

A single vehicle accident took the life of a former San Benito High School graduate over this past weekend. Ashley Marie Nava, a 24-year-old San Benito native, was pronounced dead on the scene after crashing into a utility pole in Harlingen early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department, Nava was found in the backseat of a 2005 Honda Accord. The car reportedly lost control, steering into a ditch before hitting the wooden utility pole. The Harlingen Police Department has multiple units working on the accident to determine a possible cause for the crash.