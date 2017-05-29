«

»

May 29 2017

Print this Post

2010 SBHS Graduate pronounced dead in Harlingen crash

Categories:

Features, News

by Editor

May 29, 2017

News Staff Report

A single vehicle accident took the life of a former San Benito High School graduate over this past weekend. Ashley Marie Nava, a 24-year-old San Benito native, was pronounced dead on the scene after crashing into a utility pole in Harlingen early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Harlingen Police Department, Nava was found in the backseat of a 2005 Honda Accord. The car reportedly lost control, steering into a ditch before hitting the wooden utility pole. The Harlingen Police Department has multiple units working on the accident to determine a possible cause for the crash.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://sbnewspaper.com/2017/05/29/2010-sbhs-graduate-pronounced-dead-in-harlingen-crash/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 