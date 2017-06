Staff Report

An inmate escaped Police Custody in Brownsville at approximately 1:30 p.m. today. The inmate reportedly stole a deputies gun belt and assault rifle before fleeing towards San Benito. Law enforcement chased the suspect on FM 511 and eventually northbound on Expressway 77 to San Benito. The chase ended near the industrial park of Williams Road and the frontage road.

Gun shots were reportedly fired. The developing story will be covered as it unfolds.