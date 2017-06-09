Escaped inmate shot in San Benito after murder, carjacking

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor



Two men are dead after an inmate was able to escape police custody and steal an officer’s weapon. The inmate would go on to kill a man in Brownsville before getting shot in San Benito. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to a report from the Brownsville PD, The County Transport Officer indicated that the inmate had attacked him while he was attempting to open the door. The inmate, later identified as 38-year old Miguel Diaz Garcia, took the officer’s service weapon before fleeing on foot.

The report continues, “It is believed that the suspect swam across the Resaca to the nearby neighborhood on Fruitdale Dr where he entered a residence by force. (Garcia) demanded the residents at the location for some vehicle keys while pointing the weapon (at them.) One of the residents at the location attempted to calm the suspect down and suspect shot and killed him.”

The man was later identified as 56-year-old Mario Martinez, who was with wife visiting the homeowners. After killing him, Garcia fled in the victim’s car.

Police spotted Garcia and a high-speed chase ensued, spanning from Brownsville to San Benito. That’s where officers shot the convict, near the San Benito Industrial Park.

Garcia was taken to Valley Baptist Hospital, where he would eventually die.

Brownsville Police will be conducting an investigation into the events that transpired in their jurisdiction while the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office will be overseeing things in San Benito. Both cases remain active investigations.