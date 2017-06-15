District helps students explore post-secondary goals

The San Benito CISD Special Services Department held their eighth annual Transition Fair for parents of students with disabilities.

According to Sylvia Garcia, Special Education Coordinator, the term “transition” is used when students turn into adults. “It’s our job as Special Education educators to help assist them along the way to make sure they are successful in life,” she explained.

All school districts are required to develop for each student a “transition plan” to facilitate their post-secondary goals related to continuing education and work. The discussion of said plan begins by the student’s 14th birthday, and the transition goals are based on any further training or education the student may need, work they might want to do, and independent living skills they will need after graduation.

The students’ interest, wants, and needs are also to be considered when it comes to transition planning in areas such as getting a job, going to college, and where to live.

The mini fair was designed to provide parents of students with disabilities with helpful resources, strategies, and tools for their son or daughter’s transition planning.

Parents and students were afforded the opportunity to meet with representatives from area universities and colleges, state and local agencies, adult service providers and organizations, family support groups, and individuals that provide support for students with disabilities.

Garcia strongly encouraged parents to ask questions.

“This event makes me feel proud to assist the students and parents and just to make sure that we do our part in assisting these students to become successful individuals once they turn into adults,” added Garcia.

San Benito parent Shawn Izaguirre’s son, Jaymez, has autism.

“We have a lot of planning to do as parents of kids with special needs. We’re always thinking about what’s going to happen to them when they’re older, or when they finish school, or when they move from school to school,” she said.

“Transitioning is one of the biggest problems that kids, especially like my son, face. When there’s a change out of the ordinary out of their routine, they get confused. They get overwhelmed. This information helps,” she added.

Izaguirre expressed a word of appreciation to the Special Services Department for providing the helpful information on transitioning special needs children.

Among the numerous fair participants were the City of San Benito Fire Department and Police Department, Gillman Honda of San Benito, Gladys Porter Zoo, San Benito CISD Technology Department, Southern Careers Institute, Texas Tropical Behavioral Health, Texas Workforce Commission, and Workforce Solutions Cameron.

For additional information on the district’s Special Services Department initiatives, please call (956) 361-6221.