The search continues… School changes consulting firm in search for new Super

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

San Benito CISD is officially one week into the post Adrian Vega era. Vega, whose resignation went into effect on June 9, became the third Superintendent to leave the district in the past five years when he turned in his letter of resignation back in April. While the district is currently under the watch of Acting Superintendent Hilda G. Rendon, trustees are taking the search for a new leader very seriously.

At a school board meeting last week, the school board chose a new consulting firm to help with the search. JG Consulting, A San Antonio based firm founded in 2014, will take over control of the search after McShan Consulting Firm, the firm initially secured for this process, decided to cancel the firm’s services with the district.

According to a statement from the district, JG Consulting has already established a timeline and progress is being made.

“The Board of Trustees believes that the hiring of the superintendent is one of the most important decisions that the board can make,” noted San Benito CISD Board of Trustees’ President Michael A. Vargas.

JG Consulting consists of eight Senior Search Consultants and five mentors. The firm consists of former Superintendents, teachers, and professors. The group has already posted the position of SBCISD Superintendent on their website and they plan to review the applications as they pour in.