AEP begins work on $23 million facility

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Public Relations Director- City of San Benito

City of San Benito and AEP Texas Inc. leaders gathered with other civic representatives on Friday to celebrate the groundbreaking of this new $23 million AEP Texas — Service Center at 1501 E. Business 77.

“This is the starting point of a new era of growth and development for this region,” said San Benito Mayor Ben Gomez of the 87,900-square foot facility.

The new facility will be bringing 110 jobs with it, consolidating offices from five other area locations, officials have said. “In fact, we have been asked to help find housing for some of the out-of-town employees who will be working at the facility,” said San Benito Director of Planning and Zoning Fred Bell. “So, we may also be seeing some additional middle class housing developing here,” he added.

The center will be located off U.S. Business 77 near the former airport and will feature an entrance that will intersect with Business 77 and Stookey Road.

“With the investment in infrastructure including roads, electric power, water, sewer and utility lines, this land will be ready for additional commercial development,” he said. “And, at the City, we will be ready to assist these future businesses in their developments in San Benito,” the mayor added, inviting business owners to contact the city with questions on how to start or expand their businesses here.

Today, we again have people with great vision looking at San Benito as a site for their future homes, Gomez said. “We take great pride in facilitating AEP in this wonderful project. We look forward to a boundless relationship, filled with energy and prosperity in San Benito,” Gomez said.

“It’s very exciting to hear such a great, reputable company expanding in our community,” said Sandee Alvarez, executive director of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce. “It will certainly help our economy, as well as the entire business community,” she added.