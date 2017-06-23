At the top of his game: Zepeda named to All-state squad for second time

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

Add another high profile sports accomplishment to the long list created by Rio Hondo. Troy Zepeda, who plays second base and shortstop for the Bobcats baseball team, was chosen as a member of the AP All-State team for the second time in his high school career. Despite Rio Hondo finishing with an underwhelming 12-12 record, Zepeda was nothing short of outstanding. The senior finished with a batting average of .381 and totaled a team high 16 RBI’s. He also finished with an astonishing .952 fielding percentage.

“Being named a two time All-state player, I think it just shows that hard work and dedication truly pays off,” said Zepeda. “I’m humbled by my accomplishments, but I have to give thanks to my family for supporting me and always being my backbone. I also have to thank my coaches, in particular Coach Viallobos… he helped build me into the player I am today.”

Zepeda was also named an All-Stater following his sophomore season. Shortly after, however, the baseball star lost his Grandmother to cancer. Zepeda decided to dedicate his senior season to the memory of his beloved Grandmother, and the rest is history.

“I just knew I had a supporter up above and

she had the best seat in the house,” added Zepeda. “She was to ill to attend my games when she was alive, but I know she was watching over me this season.”

Zepeda plans to become a UTRGV Vaquero, though he admits he wishes he had reached out to more college baseball teams.

“There is great talent throughout the Valley and I really do admire the skill of the UTRGV baseball team,” noted Zepeda. If given the opportunity, I would love to become a part of that team.”

As is stands, Zepeda will be attending UTRGV to pursue a degree in radiology.