City sticking with Morado… for now

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

Despite reports that the City was expecting to move on from City attorney Ricardo Morado, Mayor Ben Gomez has stated that he would prefer more time to evaluate his personnel before making any changes. The topic, which was originally introduced into the agenda by Commissioner Steve Rodriguez, was ultimately tabled by Gomez.

Morado, an attorney with the Brownsville firm of Roerig, Oliveira and Fisher, has served as city attorney for the last six years. Before that, he served as Mayor from 1998 to 2002 and had another stint as City Attorney from 1995 to 1997. The San Benito native has had numerous accomplishments in his career, including nearly replacing U.S. District Judge Filemon Vela in 2000.

According to Gomez, he tabled the agenda item because he has not had ample time to evaluate staff members.

“I’ve been in office for less than two months,” said Gomez. “I would like a little more time to evaluate who we have at what positions before we start making changes. Most of these people have been here for many years before me and I think we need to properly evaluate everyone before we start making changes.”

Gomez said if Commissioners want to bring up the topic again at a later date, they would be welcome to add the item to the agenda again.

Rodriguez noted that his decision to add this item to the agenda was not based on any wrongdoing, but rather the desire for the city to go in another direction.