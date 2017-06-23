“Shop with a little bit of everything” turning heads in San Benito

By Xavier De La Fuente

Special to the News

It was a pomp and circumstance evening last Thursday, June fifteenth at The Shop.with a little bit of everything. Every third Thursday of the month, The Shop hosts “Ladies Night Out.” However, this past Thursday, a special invitation was extended to the men of the San Benito community in honor of Father’s Day weekend.

Mrs. Iris Garcia, owner of The Shop, hosts the popular event to showcase the variety of vendors and what they specialize in to the city’s community. The monthly event is not limited to just the shopping experience. It brings together the community to shop, eat, mingle, and enjoy the live music.

As local resident and faithful customer of the store, Lupita Cruz, puts it, “I appreciate the uniqueness of The Shop because it sells a combination of vintage and modern merchandise at reasonable prices in a welcoming, family friendly environment. Also, the variety of different vendors makes the shopping experience even more interesting cause one never knows what they are going to find.”

One vendor of The Shop, Alma Claudio Garcia, has seen her sales triple since setting up her Avon Store in February. Her passion to be a witness to the renewed growth of local family oriented businesses in San Benito was the motivating factor.

“The convenience of shopping local especially on Robertson Street which was the heart of and the original downtown San Benito is significant to reviving the city’s main artery,” conveyed Mrs. Claudio Garcia.

First time shopper, Veronica Wick of Rio Hondo, said, “It’s crucial for any thrift store to appeal to the customer by providing charming, one-of-a-kind treasures which The Shop does. The handmade crafts here are a plus due to their own distinct individuality. The store’s inviting layout, and affordable prices won me over. I will definitely return to mingle and shop.”

David and Stacey Garcia of Harlingen, owners of Vida Nueva Creations, are hoping to become the newest vendors of The Shop. They specialize in christian inspired art, including wood works and hand painted canvases. David even does live paintings at Valley wide events, which are as inspirational as his creations themselves. “Our mission is to shine light into people’s homes,” expressed Stacey.

“My goal is to encourage and motivate my vendors to eventually branch out on their own and establish their family oriented business within the downtown district of San Benito. Recently, a former vendor of mine had her grand opening ceremony for her business. Vintage Crush Tearoom & Boutique is located at 625 N. Sam Houston Blvd.,” Mrs. Iris Garcia proudly announced.

As soon as you walk into The Shop, the fragrances of Scentsy Independent Consultant overcomes your sense of smell. The intoxicating scents draw you to the space occupied by Scentsy. Retired San Benito CISD educator, Minga Galvan, manages the store. The independent consultant carries a variety of friendly fragrances including options for men. She also carries Scentsy Buddies, a line of kid-friendly fragrances and products. There are warmers ready to purchase as oppose to ordering from the catalogs though that option is available.

With a variety of vendors to shop from, Ms. Letty Rodriguez, who has previously attended other “Ladies’ Night Out” events remarked, “The Shop’s at-home, friendly atmosphere is a major reason I return to browse and/or shop. On my last visit, I purchased some goat soap whose smell was heavenly.” Ms. Rodriguez continued by describing Mrs. Iris Garcia as a “very welcoming, sweet individual whose joyful spirit is uplifting.”

The final vendor whom I got to interview was Gloria Ornelas. Her shop is Gardenia’s Boutique and even though she’s in the beginning stages of her business, she is already planning ahead. Mrs. Ornelas hopes to one day open a bridal boutique which caters to plus size women. Her husband, Moses Ornelas, is her biggest motivator because his family is probably the oldest and most successful family oriented business entrepreneurs. His family owns Ornelas’ Bakery. For Gloria, it is even more motivation to keep the tradition of local family owned businesses in the Resaca City. Mrs. Ornelas proudly supports her husband, too. Moses Ornelas and his partner make up, Music Town. The band provided the live entertainment enjoyed by all in attendance.