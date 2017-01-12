Art Rodriguez chosen as new City Manager of Eagle Pass

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

[email protected]

After serving more than six years as the Assistant City Manager of San Benito, it appears Art Rodriguez is on his way out of the Resaca City. On January 3, the City Council of Eagle Pass approved Rodriguez, by a 4-1 vote, to be the new City Manager for the thriving border city. The decision ended a grueling nine-month search for Eagle Pass after their last City Manager was arrested and indicted on Federal bribery charges.

Rodriguez has not yet officially accepted the job in Eagle Pass as the two sides continue to negotiate terms. However, if recent history is any indication, Rodriguez maybe on the job at Eagle Pass within 30-45 days.

On Monday, Mayor Celeste Sanchez gave her best wishes to Rodriguez, who she has worked with for nearly a decade.

“I know (Rodriguez) has not informed the City about a formal decision yet, but I wish him the best and am very thankful for all the work he has done for the City of San Benito over the years,” said Sanchez. “He deserves this opportunity and I know he will be very successful.”

According to Human Resources in Eagle Pass, the last City Manager was awarded a contract upwards of $130,000 a year, though the City has not determined how much they plan to pay Rodriguez, should he accept the offer.

Rodriguez declined to comment as he is still negotiating a contract with Eagle Pass, but he did confirm that Eagle Pass indeed chose the Brownsville native as their new top dog. This will be the first City Manager position for Rodriguez.