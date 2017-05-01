Lady ‘Hounds thrash Edinburg Vela in first round playoff action

By Luis Arreola III

Special to the News

The Lady Hounds took on the Edinburg Vela Lady Sabercats in a best of 3 series over the weekend for a spot at in the second round of the playoffs. On Friday, the Lady Hounds opened the series with a home game. At the end of the 4th inning, the Lady Hounds managed to bring in nine unanswered runs, wrapping up the game. Within the first 5 innings, they managed to defeat the Lady Sabercats with a score of 11-1. With one game in the bag, the mentality to win was greater than ever.

On Saturday, the Lady Hounds traveled to Edinburg Vela in hopes to close out the series. Sarah Garcia was the only player to score a run throughout the first 4 innings. Even though things weren’t going according to plan, however, the Lady Hounds never let their foot off the gas. Players from the dugout were heard screaming chants of motivation, “I believe in you!” and “Believe in yourself babe, you can do it.” Constant communication between players and coaches is what a championship caliber team is all about. “Communication is huge for us, I mean it keeps up our intensity. These athletes know when they communicate to one another, they have each other’s backs. When they’re’ quiet, they don’t feel as confident. That’s key for us. We must always be talking, and as coaches as well, we must keep constant communication so my players know that we have their backs in the dugout as well,” stated Head Coach Kristy Leal.

As the Lady Hounds were up to bat at the top of the 5th inning, they started to connect on hits, bringing in seven unanswered runs. From then on, the Lady Hounds began to dominate both offensively and defensively. The game was called at the end of the 6th inning with San Benito emerging victorious with a score of 12-0. Sophomore Sarah Garcia pitched a shutout game from the mound and was able to bring in several runs as well, including three RBIs and two runs. With a win over Edinburg Vela, the Lady Hounds claimed the District 31-6A Bi-District championship title.

The Lady Hounds are now looking to face San Antonio Southwest Bobcats on Saturday, May 6. The series is scheduled to be played at Sinton High School, about 30 minutes north of Corpus Christi.